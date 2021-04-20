Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen Closes

Owners Jacob and Laurie Starkey posted news of the closure on their website, sharing they closed the restaurant to focus on their child’s health.
It stated, “Friends & Family -Thank you so much for your support over the last few months. Jacob and I love the heck out of you guys. We’re sorry for the abrupt closure. Our youngest kiddo got diagnosed with type 1 Diabetes and between loads of all-nighters and time down at Vanderbilt, we prayed about it and decided now wasn’t the time to focus on anything but him. We appreciate you like crazy!”
The breakfast spot opened in Westhaven, in the former location of The Perch, back in October 2020.
Items on their menu included a selection of omelets, breakfast tacos, waffles, biscuits, and a DIY breakfast sandwich. They also feature baked good items of Texas kolaches, sweet and savory yeast dough baked goods, scones, cinnamon rolls, and quiche.
