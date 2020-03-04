If you’ve been to downtown Franklin in the last year, you may have noticed the little yellow box next to City Hall with the words “Cards of Care” written on it. The vibrant box got the attention of Southern Living writer Rachel Mulcahy.

After a long drive in the rain, Mulcahy came across the box. At first, she thought it was a Little Free Library and was pleasantly surprised to find that Cards of Care is box full of notes of encouragement and hope.

Mulcahy writes:

“I reached into the box and pulled the first card my hand touched. In true Tennessee fashion, the card showed a picturesque farmland with oak trees dotted alongside a white-picket fence and a red barn in the distance. I flipped open my card to the words, ‘Don’t be afraid of loving as many things in this life as possible! Find your truth and do it on purpose. You are fearfully and wonderfully made.’ I still carry this card in my purse and pull it out to read when I need words of encouragement. That card was my little piece of sunshine on a rather dark and rainy day,” shared Southern Living.

Cards if Care opened last year and was the result of a community service project from Williamson County’s first Leadership Young Professionals.Cards of Care was launched “as a way to reach out to the most vulnerable members of our community on their worst days and give them a reminder that they are loved, valued, and important,”

Learn more about Cards of Care here. and see the entire Southern Living story here.