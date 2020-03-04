Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) last week announced the opening of Hyatt House Nashville/Franklin-Cool Springs, marking the first Hyatt House hotel in Franklin and twelfth Hyatt-branded hotel in the Nashville area. The new Hyatt House is located at 3501 Mallory Lane in Franklin. Hyatt House Nashville/Franklin-Cool Springs is conveniently located halfway between Nashville and Franklin, providing guests the service and convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home. The hotel is owned by H. H. Heritage Inn of Franklin, LLC and managed by Tharaldson Hospitality Management Company.

“Hyatt House Nashville/Franklin-Cool Springs offers a welcoming and warm environment that encourages guests to live like residents – we want each guest who comes through our doors to feel that they can let their real-life routines roll on, even when they’re on the road,” said General Manager David Neal. “Whether guests are visiting for a short trip or an extended stay, we know Hyatt House Nashville/Franklin-Cool Springs is the perfect place to offer a personalized hotel experience that will make people feel right at home.”

Hyatt House Nashville/Franklin-Cool Springs is located 30 minutes south of Nashville, with easy access to all the city’s famous and historic attractions, including Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Music City Center, downtown Broadway Honky Tonks, and much more. Historic downtown Franklin is also just minutes away, boasting a 14-block stretch of old-fashioned shops, theaters, restaurants and a renovated factory complex surrounding Franklin Square. The Cool Springs area is home to the new Mitsubishi Motors North America, Schneider Electric and Nissan North America. The hotel is also conveniently located near Arrington Vineyards for those guests who want to enjoy a day at the winery, as well as the Carnton home and museum just a few miles from downtown Franklin.

Hyatt House Nashville/Franklin-Cool Springs offers:

125 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully-equipped kitchens, comfy living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms with complimentary skin and hair care amenities from KenetMD™

Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

The Commons, a comfy lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather and socialize, and the Outdoor Commons, which includes an outdoor fire pit and BBQ grill, the perfect place to sip cocktails and enjoy savory bites

Complimentary Morning Spread, a full hot breakfast served daily for guests, featuring a made-to-order Omelet Bar and assorted Breakfast breads + bowls bar with steel-cut oatmeal, fresh fruit and more, along with vegetarian and gluten free options

H Bar, which features the Sip + Snack Menu, serving freshly prepared items including soups and sandwiches, plus premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week

24-hour grab-and-go H Market to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches.

24-hour Workout Room to keep fitness routines going

Gathering Rooms with more than 975 square feet of flexible meeting spaces, a thoughtful food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment and a House Host to make sure events are a real crowd pleaser

Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors

A Very Important Resident (VIR) program, which includes a complimentary welcome amenity, H Bar dining credit, laundry credit, and other personalized perks, for guests staying 30 or more consecutive nights

A pet-friendly policy that welcomes most dogs or cats (fees apply)

Free hotel shuttle for local transportation within a 3-mile radius

Hyatt House Nashville/Franklin-Cool Springs is under the leadership of General Manager David Neal and Director of Sales Jennifer Hewson. In his role, Neal is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s 35 associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt House brand is known. Neal is joined by Hewson, Director of Sales, who is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Nashville/Franklin-Cool Springs area.