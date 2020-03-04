Middle School Basketball Season Ends in Victory for WCS Teams

The middle school basketball season ended in victory for three Williamson County Schools teams.

The Williamson Middle Athletics Association (WMAA) championship games took place February 15 and February 20.

The Grassland Middle varsity girls team won first place after a 45-42 game against Mill Creek Middle.

1 of 3

“It has been a pleasure to coach these young ladies who achieved the goal they set for themselves at the beginning of the season,” said GMS coach Paul Breece.

Page Middle’s junior varsity girls team won against Brentwood Middle 47-25 and remained undefeated during the season.

On the boys’ side, The Sunset Middle junior varsity team faced off against Page Middle and also finished the season as an undefeated team. They defeated Page Middle 64-52.

“The boys had a great sixth grade season, but they were out to prove they could accomplish more in their junior varsity season,” said SMS coach Mitch Lancaster. “As a group, they are one of the most talented teams to come through Sunset, and it was great to see them achieve their goals.”