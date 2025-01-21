Southern Land Company Reveals Name, Timeline for Nolensville Master-Planned Community

Southern Land Company (SLC), the developers of several notable Middle Tennessee master-planned, single-family, and mixed-use communities—including Westhaven, LaurelBrooke, Carronbridge, Dwell at McEwen, and Vertis Green Hills—has revealed the new name of its latest master-planned community located at the southwest corner of McFarlin Road and Fly Road in Nolensville, Tennessee. The 372-acre community, previously known as Storyvale, will be called Fairington.

“When planning each of our communities, we are meticulous in getting details right for our homeowners, including the name and brand identity,” said Jim Henry, Executive Vice President, Single-Family Community Development. “Since we announced the original name, and as development of the community has progressed, we recognized there was a better name for what we are creating: Fairington. With the word ‘fair’ meaning ‘pleasing to the eye or mind,’ Fairington beautifully represents our vision for a place where residents can truly come home to a handsomely designed community that prioritizes connections and opportunities to create memories. Fairington is intended to be the place where life’s most meaningful moments are experienced and celebrated.”

Prospective homebuyers can get a glimpse at what to expect at Fairington, as well as a feel for Fairington’s enchanting and stately brand identity, on the new landing page, www.fairingtontn.com. Here, interested homebuyers can also register to receive updates about the community, including advance notice of the start of home sales.

Upon completion, Fairington will consist of more than 700 homes, all designed by SLC’s in-house single-family architecture team and built by SLC Homes, the company’s homebuilding division. The community will feature townhomes and single-family homes of various sizes, designs, and styles. All homes will include welcoming front porches for relaxing and congregating with neighbors; sidewalks along every street; and meticulously curated landscaping by SLC’s in-house landscape architecture team. Home prices will start in the $800,000’s.

With approximately 160 acres in Fairington reserved for parks and open spaces, homeowners will have ample space to enjoy programmed activities and special events designed to enhance social and wellness lifestyles. The community’s overall design will also incorporate several miles of trails that will connect to Nolensville’s trails and greenways system. A village center with approximately 15,000 square feet of community and neighborhood retail offerings will be open to the greater Nolensville community. Homeowners will also have access to an amenity park featuring a swimming pool, fitness center, communal gathering spaces, and recreational offerings. As community and connection are the foundation of all SLC Communities, Fairington will also feature a dedicated lifestyle community manager who will create and establish annual events and regular programming for homeowners. Additionally, a portion of Fairington is dedicated as the future site of an elementary school.

To support Nolensville’s growing infrastructure needs, SLC will improve traffic flow by widening McFarlin Road and Fly Road, and enhancing the intersection of Fly Road and Rock Springs Road.

Homebuilding is expected to begin in early 2025 and first home sales are anticipated to start in April 2025. A grand opening for Fairington’s model homes is slated for summer 2025.

SLC’s single-family, multifamily, and mixed-use portfolio features more than 20 communities nationwide, including its collection of Middle Tennessee communities. In total, SLC has 8,000 lots in its single-family pipeline.

SLC’s active and in-development master-planned and single-family communities also include:

Westerly, an 800-acre master-planned community in Erie, Colorado

Tucker Hill, an approximately 300-acre master-planned community in McKinney, Texas

Lunaroya, a luxury community with 28 homesites in Dripping Springs, Texas

Learn more information about Fairington at www.fairingtontn.com.

For more information about SLC, visit www.southernland.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email