Sold in One Day! Gorgeous 4 BR Home in Franklin, TN

By
Williamson Source
-
812 saddleview terrace franklin tn

Franklin has always been a popular place to live for Nashville commuters, out-of-state transplants, and people looking for a place to find community. But homes have never sold this fast! Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory recently helped 812 Saddleview Terrace find its new owners… in just one day!

Buyers and sellers are moving fast in the current Middle Tennessee real estate market. If you’re looking to sell your home or find a new place to call home, contact Franklin Realtor® Susan Gregory. Check out this recent listing that was only available for one day this spring!

812 Saddleview Terrace

This Franklin, TN, home offers a spacious setting with city conveniences. Perfect for hosting friends and family, this property boasts a full outdoor entertaining area including a heated saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, patio, and screened porch. The interior features a large centrally located family room with gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, study/media room, three-car garage with workbench, three bedrooms on main, bonus room and bedroom up, and a finished partial basement.

  • Sold for $1.25 million
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 3.5 bathrooms
  • 4,400 square feet
  • 1.75 acres

Home Highlight: The Kitchen, a Culinary Haven

This kitchen is truly the heart of the home! The culinary haven houses granite counters, tile backsplash, glazed cabinetry, soft-close drawers, and a large island with a vegetable sink and cabinet storage. Other notables include a 48” sealed Wolf 4-burner gas cooktop with infrared charbroiler and infrared griddle and Thermador stove exhaust. Don’t miss the Fisher & Paykel double ovens and dishwasher drawers, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a walk-in pantry with wood shelving.

The Perfect Work-From-Home Retreat: Study/Media Room

Double doors provide privacy to this multi-functional room that could easily be used as a cozy home office. Built-in speakers and additional speaker wiring make this area great for movie night, too! Features include a trey ceiling, crown molding, hardwood flooring, and plantation shutters.

Contact Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory

Homes are moving fast, and the trend is expected to continue this summer in the Franklin real estate market. If you’re looking to buy or sell in Franklin, Brentwood, Arrington, or the surrounding areas, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory online or call (615) 300-5111 today.

