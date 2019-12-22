Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national non-profit organization that builds and distributes bunk beds to needy families is opening a local chapter in Nashville with help from Amerigroup Community Care of Tennessee.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s mission is to ensure all children have a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads at night and was founded after organizers realized that few charitable organizations offer beds and bedding to those in need.

“We estimate that 2-3% of children in any given American community do not have a bed of their own. With nearly 2,000,000 people in the Nashville metropolitan area, this amounts to more than 10,000 kiddos potentially in need of beds in “our town,” Dwan Smith, president of the Nashville Chapter, said.

The official launch of the Nashville Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace took place at 10am on Saturday, December 14th at 935 Hornsby Drive in Franklin. It is during this time that volunteers from the area will build the chapter’s first bunk beds that will then be donated to area families.

“Since connecting with the national organization in March of this year, we have been raising funds needed to build our first five beds, which costs around $1,750 plus the cost of tools. We were so glad to partner with Amerigroup Tennessee who has allowed us to officially launch with their gift,” Smith said.

The Nashville Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is still in need of a dedicated space for building its beds, as well as donors who can contribute power tools, lumber, or twin-size bedding and related accessories, such as mattresses and pillows. Additionally, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is also looking for volunteers who can help build beds for families in need.

About Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Founded in 2011 in Twin Falls, Idaho, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a 501(c)3 non- profit organization dedicated to ensuring all children have a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads at night. Recognizing that a bed is a basic need for proper physical, emotional, and mental health support that children need, Sleep in Heavens Peace operates 205 chapters across the nation that source local volunteer support to build and distribute bunk beds to local families in need. For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, please visit www.shpbeds.org.