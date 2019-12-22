The Merrystem recently opened in downtown Franklin.

Located at 117a 5th Avenue North (just steps away from Starbucks at Five Points), you can walk-in and select your flowers to take home or order flowers for delivery in the Franklin area.

Since the closing of Franklin Flower Shop, which has since merged with Rebel Hill Florist in Nashville, this is the return of a floral shop in downtown Franklin.

The shop offers unique, high-end floral designs for daily delivery, corporate accounts, events, and other special occasions, shared owner Lauren Bourgeois.

“In addition to flowers, we will offer cards, candles, chocolates, houseplants, vases/pots, and other specially curated items including unique vintage prints, pieces, etc,” Bourgeois added.

Bourgeois moved to Williamson County when she was four years old and her fond memories of Franklin are one of the many reasons why she chose to open The Merry Stem.

“I’ve always loved Historic Downtown Franklin, and I’ve always loved flowers. The Lord put the desire in my heart years ago when I was working at an amazing flower shop in Nashville, and it was really just a dream until about five months ago when He started providing the means for it to become a reality,” said Bourgeois.

“I find it so poetic that I’m now able to open a storefront on the same streets that I had spent so much time when I was growing up,” she continued.

Community is also a big motivator for The Merry Stem.

“My intention for opening the business can be summed up by Romans 12:15, and that’s what the business is founded on. I want it to be a place that cultivates community by supporting those in celebration, those in mourning, and everything in between,” said Bourgeois.

Hours of operation are Monday – Friday 10 a – 5 p with extended hour on Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p, and closed on Sunday. Follow The Merry Stem on Instagram for the latest updates.