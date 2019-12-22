When Nashville Fertility Center (NFC) opened in 1991, the team made a commitment to help women and men across Tennessee overcome infertility and grow their families. As part of this goal, NFC is proud to announce that it has opened its latest center location. The Franklin fertility clinic, is fully staffed and home to a full-service laboratory at 4601 Carothers Parkway, Franklin.

According to NFC Medical Director George Hill MD, “The need for fertility diagnostic and treatment services continues to grow in Tennessee and across the country. By adding a third clinic location, our team can serve even more women and men who are striving to start or grow their families.”

About the services at our Franklin fertility clinic

Dr. Hill will see patients at the Franklin fertility clinic five days a week. Because getting the right diagnosis is critical to develop an effective treatment plan, this location offers a comprehensive array of diagnostic testing services. Dr. Hill also provides basic fertility treatments, including ovulation induction and intrauterine insemination (IUI). For patients who need additional interventions to conceive, the Franklin clinic also offers advanced options like in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and donor services.

To aid in providing this wide variety of fertility services, this clinic location has access to highly advanced Ovation® Fertility laboratories. At their Franklin location, they have a world-class IVF and genetics laboratory. The team also boasts an andrology lab that can perform semen analysis and sperm washing and preparation. Additionally, Franklin is home to an endocrinology laboratory that can run a blood analyzer for reproductive hormone testing.

“Human reproduction is a complex process, so fertility diagnosis and treatment can require many tools and techniques to be successful. Our goal is to provide our patients with compassionate and highly effective care that helps them bring home a healthy baby. Our Franklin fertility clinic and its offerings allow us to do just that,” Dr. Hill says.

Dr. Hill is now accepting patients in Franklin. Patients can learn more and schedule an appointment by visiting www.nashvillefertility.com.

About Nashville Fertility Center

Nashville Fertility Center (NFC) has provided state-of-the-art infertility and reproductive endocrinology services to patients throughout Tennessee and the surrounding states since 1991. Founded by George Hill MD, this highly respected practice has grown into a team of compassionate and knowledgeable fertility specialists who have successfully treated thousands of patients. For more information, please visit www.nashvillefertility.com.