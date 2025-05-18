Skincare Brand Flying Cow to Open on Main Street in Franklin

Flying Cow, a skincare brand featuring tallow, will open on Main Street in downtown Franklin.

A “coming soon” sign has been placed in the 416 Main Street window. This will be the brand’s first storefront in Tennessee.

On social media, they shared, “NEW Flying Cow store coming to Franklin, TN! Downtown Franklin will be filled with the smell of us mixing up the best skincare…FRESH and in house!”

The brand began its journey in 2017 in Texas by Britney Arceneaux, who began using tallow when she couldn’t find a solution that worked for her skin issues. Then she started sharing her tallow skincare with friends, opening an Etsy shop. The first brick-and-mortar location opened in 2019 in Midland, Texas. Products featured on their website include blemish balm, moisturizers, serums, lip balm and more.

We contacted Flying Cow to ask when the storefront in Franklin is expected to open; no exact date was given, but they are hopeful to open by the end of summer.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email