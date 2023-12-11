Sissons Scores Twice in Predators 2-1 Win Over Canadiens



December 10, 2023 – Colton Sissons tallied twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves in an impressive performance as the Nashville Predators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 at Bell Centre on Sunday.

The result moves Nashville to 15-13-0 on the season and 6-7-0 on the road as they return to Bridgestone Arena to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

The Predators return to Bridgestone Arena Tuesday for their first meeting of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers as they near the halfway point of their busy December slate.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News