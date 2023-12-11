Southall Farm & Inn to Host Intimate Concert with Maren Morris

Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin will kick off its first Winter Solstice event on December 21st.

The event will feature a performance by Maren Morris, complete with a seed-to-table dinner in the Orchard Event Center, followed by an intimate performance by Maren for overnight guests. Plus, each ticket supports a great cause – all ticket profits will be used to promote food security and nutrition education for children.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Southall Farm & Inn to kick off their Sounds of the Solstice concert series,” shared Maren Morris in a statement. “Through our shared ethos of giving back to our local communities, we are able to put on a show where all proceeds will benefit the Good Friends Fund, expanding food access to children and families in need.”

Limited tickets are available and may be purchased at different tiers, making all ticket holders eligible for discounted accommodations ($499/night) at Southall: General Admission: $500; includes dinner, beer + wine, and a discounted rate on accommodations + waived resort fee

VIP: $850; includes dinner, beer + wine, preferred seating, intimate happy hour meet + greet with Maren Morris on-site prior to the show, and a discounted rate on accommodations + waived resort fee Guests interested in booking may call 615.782.2000 to purchase.