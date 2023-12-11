Brentwood Firefighter Combat Challenge Team Earns Accolades

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – It’s been called “the toughest two minutes in sports.” When former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Oliver Gibson tried the event, he later told ESPN, “As an athlete, you think you can be superior in any physical challenge. But boy, was I mistaken!”

Gibson wasn’t talking about a Spartan Obstacle Course or a Tough Mudder Race. The professional athlete was referring to his experience competing in the Firefighter Combat Challenge – a grueling race that involves sprinting up flights of stairs, swinging a sledgehammer, and dragging more than 150 pounds across the finish line, all while wearing at least 50 pounds of gear.

Earlier this year, four Brentwood firefighters – Charles Boehmke, Derek Hershner, Brad Lawson and Ryan Helgren – decided to form their own combat challenge team to participate in the intense competition. After only six weeks of training, they headed to a regional competition, where they placed within the top three of several events. Next came the National Championship, with another impressive showing, and then in September, the team found themselves in Florida, battling firefighters from across the globe as part of the World Championships.

The young team didn’t win the world championship, but they earned the respect of their firefighting peers, and in October, the Brentwood City Commission congratulated the four athletes for their hard work.

“They are elite athletes in their own right,” Brentwood Fire Chief Brian Goss told the commission that night. “The Firefighter Challenge League is a competitive event that showcases their skills, strength and resilience.”

The course is designed to simulate real-life scenarios, from rushing up flights of stairs to spraying gallons of water from a heavy firehose. On Sept. 8, firefighters and community members across Brentwood turned on their computers to cheer the four men as they moved through the obstacles of the 2023 U.S. National Firefighter Challenge.

“The department has a history of incredible firefighters, incredible leadership, and we just follow that leadership,” Boehmke, an engineer and challenge team member, said. “We are fit individuals, the department sponsors weight rooms for all of us, you guys (City Commissioners) provide us with amazing equipment, and we just wanted to go out and show what we’re capable of.”

For more information on Brentwood Fire & Rescue, and the Firefighter Combat Challenge Team, follow the department’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/COBFD. The department also launched its first Instagram page this week, https://www.instagram.com/brentwoodfireandrescue/.