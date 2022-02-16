FOUND SAFE: Brentwood Man Jerry Hudson Missing

UPDATE: We’re pleased to report Jerry Hudson, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued this morning, has been found safe near his Brentwood home.

Original Story:

We need your help to find a missing Brentwood man, Jerry Hudson.

The 83-year-old is 5’11”, weighs approximately 195 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt and khaki pants.

Missing Brentwood man, Jerry Hudson, has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

There is no known direction of travel.

If you see him, call @BTNPD at (615) 371-0160 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!