OBITUARY: Charles Richard Gibson

Charles R. Gibson, age 77 of Spring Hill, passed away February 10, 2022 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe, in Spring Hill.

A native of Pendelton, OR, he was the son of Douglas Gibson and Edwina Brashears Gibson.

Charles was a veteran of the United States Navy and of the Catholic faith.

He was an avid outdoorsman when his children were young. He taught them to fish and enjoyed camping. He was always a “do-it-yourselfer” and never paid someone to do something he could physically do himself. By trade, Charles was an engineer, so taking things apart and putting them back together (most of the time) was part of his nature. Through his lessons, his children learned to shoot bow and arrow as well.

The family lived in California for almost 30 years. Charles loved to golf, and as he aged, it was the one passion to which he held on! He relocated near a golf course where he could play as much as he wanted for $100 per month. After retirement, they traveled the country in an RV and NEVER missed birthday and Christmas celebrations in Tennessee, Utah, or Vegas for Dylan, Austin, Jamie, and Jill.

They settled in Spring Hill in 2018 as his health continued to deteriorate to be near family.

In addition to his wife, Hiroko Gibson, he is survived by two children: Everett Ross (Laura) Gibson and Christine (Howard) Wilson; grandchildren: Jamie Gibson, Jill Gibson, Dylan Lane, and Austin Lane; and sisters: Georgia (Jerry) Benson and Mary Richelderfer. He was preceded in death by brothers: Paul Gibson, Mike Gibson, Martin Richelderfer, and Brian Richelderfer; and sister: Sally (Gibson) Groce.

The family will gather on Saturday, February 19 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM in the chapel of Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home for visitation.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 1:00 PM, with military honors provided by the United States Navy.