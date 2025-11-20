Shake Shacks Holiday Shakes Are Back!

Holiday season is here, and we’re serving up festive nostalgia in every sip!

At the center of this year’s holiday lineup is the Peppermint Bark Chocolate Shake – Shake Shack’s second-ever crackable shake, inspired by the viral Dubai Chocolate Pistachio sensation. We’re bringing the crackable shell back for the season, this time with a festive twist. The shake blends our chocolate frozen custard with mint chocolate fudge and is served in a crackable white chocolate peppermint bark shell.

Rounding out the seasonal trio are the fan-favorite Christmas Cookie Shake and a new take on a Shake Shack UK favorite, the Sticky Toffee Pudding Shake.

Shake Shack’s Holiday Shake Menu

Peppermint Bark Chocolate Shake

Chocolate frozen custard hand-spun with mint chocolate fudge in a crackable white chocolate peppermint bark shell, topped with whipped cream and peppermint candy bits.

Christmas Cookie Shake

Sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles.

Sticky Toffee Pudding Shake

Sticky toffee pudding cake hand-spun with vanilla frozen custard and caramelized brown sugar, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of sticky toffee pudding sauce.

Head to your local Shack or download the Shack App to try yours now!

Source: Shake Shack

