OBITUARY: Tom Ferrell

Tom Ferrell, age 90 of Lascassas, TN passed away November 18, 2025. He was born in Slayden, TN, and shortly after his birth his mother passed away. He was lovingly raised by his aunt and uncle, Alec and Sarah Ferrell.

Tom built a long and respected career in electrical contracting, where his steady hands, sharp mind, and natural skill made him exceptionally talented in his craft. He enjoyed working with his hands and took pride in every project he completed.

In addition to his aunt and uncle, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Archie, Betty and Jeannette. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Casandra Ferrell; special family friend, Jason (April) Greene.

A graveside service will be held at 10AM Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Gardens.