Shake Shack Launches New Summer Menu

By
Donna Vissman
-
Shake Shack
photo from Shake Shack Facebook

Shake Shack recently opened a new location at 5027 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin at McEwen Northside.

The popular burger joint just announced new menu items for the summer. On the food menu, they are rolling out items with some spicy and sweet calling it “hot and honey.”

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Honey-glazed crispy chicken breast topped with our habanero mayo sauce and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun. Our real, white-meat chicken is fresh, never frozen, hand-breaded and cooked to order every time with no antibiotics – ever.

Hot Honey Bites

Crispy, whole white meat chicken bites dusted with our Hot Honey seasoning, served with our habanero mayo sauce.

Hot Honey Fries

Crispy crinkle cuts dusted with our Hot Honey seasoning served with our habanero mayo sauce.

After trying the new spicy items on the menu, you can cool off with their new summerades mocktails.

Agave Margarita, Summer Piña Punch, and Watermelon Mint Mojito, the trio is naturally sweetened with real ingredients, including juices, fruit zests, extracts, and teas, and are mixed with real fruit and real sugar cane – no artificial sweeteners.

Lime Agave Margarita: Non-alcoholic: real lime juice stirred with agave nectar, orange, jalapeño, smoked salt, and cane sugar

Piña Punch: Non-alcoholic: real blackberry and caramelized pineapple stirred with fresh lemon juice, orange zest, and agave nectar

Watermelon Mint Mojito: Non-alcoholic, Fresh watermelon and lime juices stirred with mint, orange, white tea, and cane sugar.

New Summer Shake Flavors 

Cherry Pop Shake, inspired by a cherry cola float, features vanilla cola frozen custard hand spun with real Amarena cherry and popping candy, topped with whipped cream and cherry caramel candies.

Triple Chocolate Chip Shake features chocolate frozen custard hand-spun with chocolate chip cookies made with milk, dark and semi-sweet Peruvian chocolate, topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips.

