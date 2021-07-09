“The Hatcher Family Dairy” Docuseries Premieres July 10

Nat Geo Wild introduces the Hatchers, a sixth-generation dairy farming, and veterinary family from College Grove, Tennessee. For almost 200 years, the Hatcher family has lived and worked together to keep their family dairy farm and veterinary practice running the only way the Hatchers know how to––as a family. With hundreds of acres of farmland and a veterinary practice that serves farmers and animal owners across Tennessee, The Hatcher Family Dairy TV series is an animal-packed, farming adventure for the whole family! The Hatcher family has proudly taken care of Tennessee’s heartland, and its animals, since 1831. “The Hatcher Family Dairy” premieres Saturday, July 10 at 9 pm on Nat Geo Wild and will be coming soon to Disney+.

Working and living together 24/7 can be stressful and chaotic but the Hatcher’s wouldn’t have it any other way. Every part of the Hatcher’s life is centered around three things: the farm, family, and animals. With matriarch Sharon at the helm, keeping everyone in line is a full-time job. Veterinarian daughter Jennifer runs the family’s rural veterinary practice and mobile vet service while son Charles heads up the dairy operation and daughter-in-law Mary Morgan keeps the storefront, online and digital operations going. With the Hatchers, another wild and hilarious adventure is always just around the corner.

The documentary series follows the Hatcher family as they run their sixth-generation family-owned dairy farm and veterinary practice and face never-ending animal and farm emergencies at home and across Tennessee. Each episode gives a never-before-seen glimpse of the incredible work, daily sacrifice, and emotion the Hatcher family gives to each other and gives to their farm to ensure their sixth-generation dairy farm and family veterinary practice continues for the next generation.

But don’t think life on the farm is quaint and peaceful. With hundreds of animals living on the Hatcher’s farm and a menagerie of animals coming through the vet clinic, life at The Hatcher Family Dairy is always unpredictable. From infected udders and complicated animal births to the nonstop chaos that comes with keeping a family dairy running 24/7, no two days are ever alike for the Hatcher family. But at the end of the day, the Hatchers get through everything that comes their way with heart, joy, and laughter––and always as a family.

The Hatcher Family Dairy is produced for Nat Geo Wild by Leepson Bounds Entertainment. Executive producers for Leepson Bounds are David Leepson, Aaron Rice, Krista Chael, and Lisa Tanzer. For National Geographic, the executive producer is Breanna Hoepner; senior vice president of unscripted development and production is Janet Han Vissering.