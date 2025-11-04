Shake Shack Introduces New Big Shack Burger

The name may sound familiar, but this is different – the Big Shack is Shake Shack’s most deluxe burger yet, crafted with premium ingredients and the made-to-order care that only Shake Shack delivers.

What Makes It Special?

The Big Shack features two quarter-pound* 100% Angus beef patties layered with Shake Shack’s signature secret sauce, crisp hand-harvested green leaf lettuce, melty American cheese, thick-cut pickles, hand-sliced onions, and fresh Roma tomatoes – all stacked between three buttered, toasted potato buns.

This triple-bun powerhouse packs 56 grams of protein and two juicy quarter-pound* patties for just $9.99.

Available nationwide starting November 4th – but not for long. The Big Shack can be found at Shake Shack locations across the country.

Source: Shake Shack

