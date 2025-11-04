Papa Johns Introduces New Grand Papa Pizza

Papa Johns is proving that bigger truly just got better with the launch of NEW The Grand Papa, its largest pizza ever.

Measuring a massive 18 inches, The Grand Papa is hand-stretched from Papa Johns original dough – made with just six simple ingredients. The pizza features Italian-deli inspired flavors with a bold combination of the new savory deli-style pepperoni, a three-cheese blend and is finished with the brand’s signature Italian seasoning. The pizza is then cut into eight extra extra large slices and delivered in Papa Johns biggest box to date.

The craveability doesn’t just stop at pizza. Papa Johns is also introducing the NEW Salted Caramel Blondie, a warm dessert perfect for pairing with every Papa Johns pizza.

The Grand Papa is available nationwide through the Papa Johns app and PapaJohns.com at a price of just $14.99 starting November 3. The Salted Caramel Blondie is available starting November 10, priced at $6.99 when paired with another menu item as part of Papa Pairings or $9.49 individually.

Source: Restaurant News

