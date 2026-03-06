See the Spell of Sleeping Beauty at Thompson’s Station

Don’t miss your chance to see a captivating version of a classic tale, The Spell of Sleeping Beauty, at Thompson’s Station Middle.

In the show opening on March 20, travel to the kingdom of Never Nod as a princess is celebrated. However, the nasty witch, Evilina, isn’t invited, and she vows to get her revenge.

Tickets are available online and cost $12.10. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Thompson’s Station Middle is located at 2638 Clayton Arnold Road in Thompson’s Station.

Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at 6 p.m.

Source: WCS

