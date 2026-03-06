Home Weather 3/6/26: Clear Sky and Cool Morning at 56°F, High of 80 Today

In Williamson County at 4:50 AM, the temperature stands at 55.8°F under a clear sky, with a light breeze blowing at 4.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far.

Looking ahead, the forecast for today predicts a high of 80.1°F with increased wind speeds reaching up to 16.8 mph. Skies will turn overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains low at 9%. No significant rainfall is expected, with the total precipitation holding at 0 inches.

Tonight, the thermometer is expected to drop to a low of 65.8°F. Winds will slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 10.8 mph. Skies are anticipated to clear, and the probability of rain continues to be minimal at 7%.

Residents and visitors should enjoy largely favorable weather conditions, with only moderate changes anticipated and no severe weather alerts currently issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
55°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
9% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
5:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 80°F 55°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 59°F Rain: slight
Sunday 59°F 54°F Rain: slight
Monday 74°F 53°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 69°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 75°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 56°F 47°F Rain: slight
Next 24 Hours

