3/6/26: Clear Sky and Cool Morning at 56°F, High of 80 Today

In Williamson County at 4:50 AM, the temperature stands at 55.8°F under a clear sky, with a light breeze blowing at 4.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far.
Looking ahead, the forecast for today predicts a high of 80.1°F with increased wind speeds reaching up to 16.8 mph. Skies will turn overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains low at 9%. No significant rainfall is expected, with the total precipitation holding at 0 inches.
Tonight, the thermometer is expected to drop to a low of 65.8°F. Winds will slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 10.8 mph. Skies are anticipated to clear, and the probability of rain continues to be minimal at 7%.
Residents and visitors should enjoy largely favorable weather conditions, with only moderate changes anticipated and no severe weather alerts currently issued for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|80°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|59°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|59°F
|54°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|74°F
|53°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|69°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|75°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|56°F
|47°F
|Rain: slight
Next 24 Hours
