See Photos from Garth Brooks’ and Trisha Yearwood’s Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky Tonk

On Thursday, March 7th, Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky Tonk held a grand opening.

The 54,715-square-foot entertainment complex will typically be open 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. However, on grand opening day, the honky-tonk did not open until 7 p.m. The initial bar opening back in November 2023 was only for the first two floors; now, all four floors are open.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood started the morning with Good Morning America at the bar, followed by a local press conference.

Here are some things to know about the latest addition to Broadway’s “neon neighborhood,” as Garth Brooks refers to it.

The building’s sign is the largest sign on Lower Broadway—not because the singer demanded it, but because it’s a piece of history he preserved when he moved into the building.

The blade sign belonged to the Heilig-Meyers furniture store, which operated at 411 Broadway for decades. The company closed the last of its stores in 2001, and even though Nashville city ordinances now prohibit signs of that size, it is grandfathered in.

Brooks topped his three-story dining and entertainment space with a year-round rooftop bar called The Oasis. The area is outfitted with towering palm trees and has space for a live band. There are rocking chairs and space heaters for when the weather gets cold. Bartenders pour signature pina coladas near a little chicken shack that serves the best tenders in Music City.

To celebrate the opening of Friends in Low Places, Garth is bringing back t-shirts with designs from as far back as the early ’90s. Limited vintage graphic tees will be available exclusively in the FILP store. A different retro shirt will be rolled out on the first Monday of each month, starting April 1, until the end of the year.

The first two floors pay tribute to classic honky-tonks with advanced audio-visual technology and an expansive performance stage. The first floor boasts massive, customizable viewing screens and two bars. The second floor includes two additional bars and more space overlooking the first-floor action.

The third floor includes intimate private event spaces inspired by Garth and Trisha’s home complete with double-sided fireplace and cozy patio. It also has Trisha’s kitchen, a space for filming her cooking show. You will be able to rent the event space, more information is available on the website.

On the menu,Trisha will offer familiar comfort foods and new, mouth-watering favorites. Those who want more than the honky-tonk experience can choose Mama’s Meatloaf or Fried Chicken with white gravy and a choice of three sides, all recipes from Trisha’s family’s kitchen. You can even order a slice of Garth and Trisha’s wedding cake.

A new Prime Video docuseries, Friends in Low Places, premiered March 7 and follows Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and friends as they build the honky-tonk of their dreams in the heart of Nashville’s Lower Broadway. Viewers will watch as Garth’s and Trisha’s vision of a vibrant, warm, and welcoming venue takes shape in the form of a 4-story honky-tonk oasis.

Look for Easter eggs throughout the space. Wallpaper in the bathroom is the number seven, the number of times Brooks was awarded the CMA Entertainer of the Year award. Fans can also find Brooks’ interest in the mural in the stairway leading up to the rooftop.

See photo of Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky Tonk Bar below.

1 of 18