Top 5 Stories From March 7, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from March 7, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County this weekend. Read more.

2Franklin Police Searching For Burglary Suspect

Franklin Police Department

The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who recently burglarized an office at an apartment complex. Read more.

3Police Identify Victims in Nashville Plane Crash

The Canadian family of five that perished in Monday night’s single-engine airplane crash in West Nashville has now been positively identified. Read more.

4Raising Cane’s to Open in Franklin

Photo: Raising Cane\’s

This will be the first Raising Cane’s location in Williamson County. Read more.

5Pilgrimage Festival Sets Date for 2024 Event

photo by Donna Vissman

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is back for a milestone year in 2024, returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.

