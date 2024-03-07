Top 5 Stories From March 7, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 7, 2024.
There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County this weekend. Read more.
Franklin Police Department
The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who recently burglarized an office at an apartment complex. Read more.
The Canadian family of five that perished in Monday night’s single-engine airplane crash in West Nashville has now been positively identified. Read more.
Photo: Raising Cane\’s
This will be the first Raising Cane’s location in Williamson County. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is back for a milestone year in 2024, returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.