See These Locals in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced that it will kick off the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda with a special performance by LeAnn Rimes. The Opening Spectacular will feature a re-mixed and re-mastered song created especially for the 2022 Rose Parade titled, “Throw My Arms Around the World.”

Rimes, who first appeared in the Rose Parade in 2006, will be accompanied by the Rose Parade Dancers, the Mark Keppel Dance Company, Think Big Stuff Rose Parade Flag Team and four drummers. The powerful performance will end in fireworks and set the stage for the exciting two-hour parade featuring stunning floral floats, and talented marching bands and equestrian units from across the country.

Franklin Will be Represented

Franklin Tennessee native, production designer Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team will appear as part of the Opening Spectacular of the 2022 Rose Parade. Creating large field flags or spirit flags for both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, his team of 18 performers featuring Cory Johnson and Choreography from Sarah O’gleby, best known for the Tony Awards Ceremonies and other major dance productions to her credits.

“Sure. . .We’re very excited about this! We are passionate about impacting culture with our positive message and creativity. We build experiences that are designs filled with JOY, HOPE and full of possibilities for the future. Our nation is in a world of hurt and fear right now, we need to get moving again, we need to create, innovate. I am full of anticipation for every American to join us on January 1st at ‘America’s New Year Celebration’ the Rose Parade.” James said.

Ed James began his career in event design with the launch of touring backdrops, displays and set design for artists like James Taylor, Kenny Loggins, George Strait, Wynonna, the Mavericks, The Newsboys, Skillet, and multi-year designs for Amy Grant’s Tennessee Christmas with Vince Gill and the Nashville Symphony. This year the Rose Parade features his work and a life-long dream to be part of the Tournament of Roses. His design team including Matt and Dawn Davidson and Mark Neubauer have been working on elements of their own Rose Parade float scheduled to appear at the Tournament of Roses in 2023 appropriately titled, ‘It’s About Time…’



Other locals to appear will be Best New Artist GRAMMY® nominee, CMA New Artist of the Year & ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen will perform his hit song “Good Times Roll.”

Traveling from Nashville, Tennessee to Pasadena, California and into the hearts of millions, Allen made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album, Mercury Lane. His 2x platinum debut single “Best Shot” claimed the number one spot on Country radio for three weeks. Allen is nominated for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual Grammy® Awards in 2022, has been hailed by GRAMMY.com as one of “5 Black Artists Rewriting Country Music” and has amassed more than 1 billion on-demand streams.

Join in on Saturday, January 1, 2022, to experience the floats, bands and equestrians as they parade down Colorado Blvd which is airing 8am PST, 10am CST. LIVE ON ABC, CBS, HGTV, RFDTV, HALLMARK, and UNIVISION networks January 1, 2022.