6 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve will be here soon. Here’s your guide to ring in 2022 as you say goodbye to 2021.
1Nashville NYE Bash
Bicentennial Capitol Mall, 600 James Roberston Parkway, Nashville
The Five-Hour free Celebration Will Ring in the New Year with High-Energy Performances of The Lineup’s Biggest Hits and Once-In-A-Lifetime Collaborations of Some of the Greatest Country Music Songs of All Time
Previously Announced Superstars to Perform on the Special Include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, and Zac Brown Band.
2Gatsby’s 100th New Year’s Eve Party
The Mulehouse in Columbia is planning to throw the biggest party to welcome in the new year. Being the centennial of The Great Gatsby, what better theme is there to celebrate with?
This year you can look forward to:
- A Champagne Toast
- Heavy hors d’oevres from Mama Mila’s & dessert bar
- Admittance to the party
- A photo booth provided by Two Social
- An amazing concert from Burning Las Vegas
- A balloon drop at midnight
- Indoor fireworks
Buy tickets here.
3St. Paul and the Broken Bones at Brooklyn Bowl
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
You can bring in the new year with St. Paul and the Broken Bones at Brookly Bowl. Show starts at 9 pm with doors opening at 6 pm. Brooklyn Bowl does require proof of vaccination for this event.
Buy tickets here.
4New Year’s Eve with Studio Tenn
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Spend your New Year’s Eve with Studio Tenn, The Franklin Theatre, and The Harpeth. The FIRST NEW YEAR’S EVE downtown celebration. The countdown to 2022 promises a Franklin Party like no other. Music and live performances will create magic on the Franklin Theatre stage. Hosted by Patrick Cassidy with special musical guests, John Mark McGaha and Jackie Burns.
Buy tickets here.
5Old Crow Medicine Show at The Ryman
The Ryman, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville
Ring in the New Year at the Mother Church with a show from Old Crow Medicine Show with special guests Keb Mo’.
Buy tickets here.
6Justin Timberlake’s Twelve Thirty Club
550 Broadway, Nashville
The Twelve Thirty Club, restauranteur Sam Fox’s one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted destination backed by Justin Timberlake where dining, entertainment and design collide, is announcing six distinct New Year’s Eve experiences this December 31st.
Whatever way you want to ring in the New Year, The Twelve Thirty Club has a distinct experience for you to do it in style at Nashville’s hottest new restaurant. You can book your experience HERE now.