Second Tax Free Weekend Underway

For the first time, Tennessee hosts two tax-free weekends. Last weekend, consumers were able to purchase back to school items, certain electronics and clothing items, tax-free. This weekend, Tennesseans can patronize restaurants tax free.

From Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 9, the retail sale of food and drink by restaurants and limited-service restaurants, as defined in Tenn. Code Ann. § 57-4-102, is exempt from sales tax.

“Restaurants” are defined on the State of Tennessee website in part as establishments that serve meals and drinks to patrons and have a seating capacity of at least 40 patrons. “Limited service restaurants” are defined in part as establishments that sell alcoholic beverages and food and have a seating capacity of at least 40 patrons, with a majority of revenue being derived from the sale of alcoholic beverages.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense economic strain on Tennessee families. These sales tax holidays will allow them to keep more of their hard-earned money and support Tennessee businesses,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in a release.

