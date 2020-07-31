16 Martin’s BBQ

7238 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

615-776-18562

www.facebook.com/martinsbbqnolensvilletn

2076 Wall Street, Spring Hill

931-486-8320

Martin’s BBQ got its beginnign in Nolensville by Pat Martin. His approach to bbq is to cook the entire hog each day and when it runs out- it’s out. Everything is cooked fresh daily.

www.facebook.com/martinsbbqspringhilltn