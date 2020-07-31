Americana Taphouse
photo from Americana Taphouse Facebook

Looking for a restaurant that offers great outdoor dining? Below is a list of local restaurants with a patio area.

Herban Market
photo from Herban Market Facebook

1Herban Market

3078 Maddux Way, Franklin
615- 567-6240

Just like the name implies, Herban Market began as a market to purchase olive oil and vinegars. They recently expanded to offer a full menu of healthy, organic items from breakfast to dinner.

www.facebook.com/herbanmarket1

Sopapillas
photo from Sopapillas Facebook

2Sopapilla’s

1109 Davenport Boulevard, Franklin
615-794-9989

Locally-owned, Sopapilla’s offers a take on food from New Mexico. Popular items are the Santa Fe Chicken salad, tableside guacamole, and street tacos.

www.facebook.com/SopapillasFranklin

Franklin Burger Co
photo from Franklin Burger Co Facebook

3Franklin Burger Co

1109 Davenport Boulevard, Franklin
615-794-9984

Created by the owners of Sopapillas, they offer a wide range of burgers from a classic farm burger to a brisket burger. A must try is the truffle fries.

www.facebook.com/FranklinBurgerCompany

Mellow Mushroom

4Mellow Mushroom


317 Main Street, Franklin
615-628-0181

Enjoy a slice of pizza while taking in the view of the public square in downtown Franklin.

www.facebook.com/ShroomFranklin

Ruby Sunshine

5Ruby Sunshine


231 Public Square, Franklin
615-716-3711

Located in the 231 Building in downtown Franklin, the New Orleans inspired menu offers breakfast and brunch.

www.facebook.com/RubySunshineFranklinTN

Mere Bulles
photo from Mere Bulles

6Mere Bulles

5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood
615-467-1945

Mere Bulles is locally owned and a mainstay in Brentwood. It’s the perfect place for a lunch meeting or a date night.

www.facebook.com/MereBullesRestaurant

BurgerFI
photo from BurgerFI Facebook

7BurgerFi

7010 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood
629-888-4528

BurgerFi has a selection of burgers for everyone. From the traditional beef burger to a veggie burger and the Beyond Burger.

www.facebook.com/BurgerFiBrentwood

Americana Taphouse
photo from Americana Taphouse Facebook

8Americana Taphouse

94 East Main Street, Franklin
615-790-2309

Formerly, Puckett’s Boathouse, Americana Taphouse focus is local beer and a fresh take on American classics. Don’t miss the in-house made moon pie dessert.

www.facebook.com/americanataptn

Puckett's
photo from Puckett’s Facebook

9Puckett’s

120 4th Avenue South, Franklin
615-794-5527

Puckett’s is part of the A. Marshall Hospitality group of restaurants where you can start your day with a southern breakfast and end the day with southern comfort food along with a show.

www.facebook.com/puckettsfranklin

onathan's Grille Spring Hill

10Jonathan’s Grille


7135 South Springs Drive, Franklin
615-771-0355

2056 Crossing Boulevard, Spring Hill
931-451-5600

Jonathan’s is an upscale sports bar with all the classics – pizza, burgers, and salads. There are two locations in Williamson County.

www.facebook.com/JonathansGrille

Tito's
photo from Tito’s Facebook

11Tito’s Mexican

4001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin
615-595-2500

www.facebook.com/Titos-Berry-Farms-Franklin-TN

4886 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
931-486-9994

Tito’s is a family-owned Mexican restaurant with made-fresh food. Be sure to ask for the special salsa. There are two locations in Williamson County, one in Berry Farms and Spring Hill.

www.facebook.com/TitosMexicanRestaurantTN

Wild Ginger

12Wild Ginger


101 Market Exchange Court, Franklin
615-778-0081

Locally owned, Wild Ginger offers a taste of pan-Asian and South American food. It a local favorite for sushi and cocktails.

www.facebook.com/wildgingertn

Party Fowl

13Party Fowl


1914 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
615-314-3636

Party Fowl just expanded to Franklin. The hot chicken joint offers a brunch menu, a variety of levels of hot chicken and 20 local beers on tap.

www.facebook.com/partyfowlcoolsprings

Biscuit Love
photo from Biscuit Love Facebook

14Biscuit Love

132 3rd Avenue South, Franklin
615-905-0386

From a food truck to multiple locations, Biscuit Love has a following for its biscuits. Try the bonuts- a fried biscuit similar to a donut.

www.facebook.com/biscuitlovefranklin

Harpeth Hotel
photo from Harpeth Hotel Facebook

15McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions

130 Second Avenue, Franklin
615-206-7510

McGavock’s Coffee Bar is inside the Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin. They offer a select menu of coffee, lunch, and dinner items with a patio view.

www.facebook.com/harpethhotel

Martin's BBQ
photo from Martin’s BBQ Facebook

16Martin’s BBQ

7238 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-776-18562

www.facebook.com/martinsbbqnolensvilletn

2076 Wall Street, Spring Hill
931-486-8320

Martin’s BBQ got its beginnign in Nolensville by Pat Martin. His approach to bbq is to cook the entire hog each day and when it runs out- it’s out. Everything is cooked fresh daily.

www.facebook.com/martinsbbqspringhilltn

Uncle Julio's
photo from Uncle Julio’s Facebook

17Uncle Julio’s

209 Franklin Road, Brentwood
629-888-1300

Satisfy your cravings for authentic made from scratch mexican food at the Hill Center. One must try item is the chocolate pinata dessert.

www.facebook.com/UncleJuliosBrentwood

Del Frisco
photo from Del Frisco’s Facebook

18Del Frisco’s

 

207 Franklin Road, Brentwood
615-928-6159

Del Frisco’s offers a chef-driven menu and hand-crafted cocktails.

www.facebook.com/DFGrilleBrentwood

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here