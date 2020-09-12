CoreLife Eatery to Open in Franklin

Health food restaurant CoreLife Eatery will open a new location in Franklin this fall.

The new restaurant will open at 401 Cool Springs Boulevard in the former Pie Five location close to Burger Up and P.F. Chang’s.

This will be their second location in the middle Tennessee area, its first in Williamson County. CoreLife first opened in Murfreesboro back in 2018.

CoreLife announced the opening via Facebook, “Franklin, TN, we’re excited to announce we’ll be opening soon!”

According to a representative, they plan to open the Franklin location in October.

CoreLife Eatery’s focus is fast-casual food specializing in bowls. From a green bowl with a base of dark leafy greens with your choice of vegetables; grain bowls with a base of your choice of grain and topped with veggies and toppings, and broth bowls made from a base of bone broth topped with a slow simmer of vegetables.

All of the food at CoreLife Eatery is made from scratch with real whole foods free from GMOs and other additives. The menu offers items for those who eat Keto, Paleo, along with gluten-free options.

Currently, they are hiring for various positions from crew member to kitchen manager. Apply for a job here.

