First Day of School Photos

The first day of school looked a little different for a lot of students attending Williamson County Schools as online learning began for grades 3 – 12. Pre-k through 2nd grade started their school year off in person.

Here are some photos shared on Twitter and the photos you sent to us.

First day of school! Audrey is starting 5th grade and Elliott is starting 3rd grade. We are excited for a great year! @WCSedu #wcsDay1 #PCES pic.twitter.com/VXzlIXad9g — Ashley Biggert (@AshleyCB84) August 7, 2020

First day of 5th. Missing our GES family but looking forward to seeing them soon. We’ve got this! @WCSedu #WCSDay1 pic.twitter.com/OGWPZ5O8kN — Wendy Tucker (@Wendy_S_Tucker) August 7, 2020

Definitely a different #wcsday1 picture than the others but hey… at least this picture will speak 1,000 words when we look back at all of Mogilny’s 1st Day of School photos in 10 years. Welcome to third grade, buddy.@WCSedu pic.twitter.com/Og9uvyzitB — Jeremy K. Gover (@govertime) August 7, 2020

Back to school and a Preds game! It’s going to be a great day! #WCSDay1 #LetsGoPreds pic.twitter.com/eP2pG4YUSa — karen shuford (@kshuf525) August 7, 2020