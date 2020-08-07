First Day of School Photos

By
Donna Vissman
-
Krystal Grimes
photo by Krystal Grimes

The first day of school looked a little different for a lot of students attending Williamson County Schools as online learning began for grades 3 – 12. Pre-k through 2nd grade started their school year off in person.

Here are some photos shared on Twitter and the photos you sent to us.

 

