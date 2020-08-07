First Day of School Photos

The first day of school looked a little different for a lot of students attending Williamson County Schools as online learning began for grades 3 – 12. Pre-k through 2nd grade started their school year off in person.
Here are some photos shared on Twitter and the photos you sent to us.
#wcsDay1 2nd and 6th! pic.twitter.com/JdUlMko8UG
— Kindra Svendsen (@KindraSven) August 7, 2020
#wcsDay1 start of 2020-2021 year!! pic.twitter.com/deWnGixWTY
— Robyn Giraldo (@RobynGiraldo) August 7, 2020
I think one of these kids is in the wrong classroom this morning. #wcsDay1 #earlybird #remotelearning #GoPreds #classof2027 pic.twitter.com/gH8kOip7Fy
— Greg Broy (@GregBroy) August 7, 2020
We are making it happen! 11th and 9th grade. #wcsDay1 #remotelearning pic.twitter.com/CWMnH2tGp4
— Jennifer Dillingham (@jenndillingham) August 7, 2020
First day of school! Audrey is starting 5th grade and Elliott is starting 3rd grade. We are excited for a great year! @WCSedu #wcsDay1 #PCES pic.twitter.com/VXzlIXad9g
— Ashley Biggert (@AshleyCB84) August 7, 2020
Here we go! #Wcsday1 pic.twitter.com/BriNBmiPRV
— Liza Vaughn (@msldvaughn) August 7, 2020
First day of 5th. Missing our GES family but looking forward to seeing them soon. We’ve got this! @WCSedu #WCSDay1 pic.twitter.com/OGWPZ5O8kN
— Wendy Tucker (@Wendy_S_Tucker) August 7, 2020
#wcsday1 Ready for a great year! pic.twitter.com/HFQeBjbnnp
— Becca Leeper (@BeccaLeep) August 7, 2020
Definitely a different #wcsday1 picture than the others but hey… at least this picture will speak 1,000 words when we look back at all of Mogilny’s 1st Day of School photos in 10 years.
Welcome to third grade, buddy.@WCSedu pic.twitter.com/Og9uvyzitB
— Jeremy K. Gover (@govertime) August 7, 2020
Good luck to everyone! Thank you teachers & staff @wcsBMS #WCSday1 💻🍎 pic.twitter.com/yyLrFtjCdZ
— Ellen Roberts (@ebr37027) August 7, 2020
Back to school and a Preds game! It’s going to be a great day! #WCSDay1 #LetsGoPreds pic.twitter.com/eP2pG4YUSa
— karen shuford (@kshuf525) August 7, 2020
Welcome to middle school #wcsDay1 #yesilikemyccesshirt #yesikeepachristmastreeallyear pic.twitter.com/XPINOFsFf3
— Pamela L Davis (@PamelaLDavis4) August 7, 2020
Here comes the Class of 2021! #wcsDay1 #didnthejuststartkindergardenyesterday pic.twitter.com/2Ewy2PhU5m
— Pamela L Davis (@PamelaLDavis4) August 7, 2020
Let’s do this. First day of 7th grad and high school…Corona style. #wcsday1 @WCSedu pic.twitter.com/eM5ISKqcUE
— Crystal (@crystaltweets8) August 7, 2020
Let’s do this! #wcsday1 @WCSedu Here comes Benji @wcsPageMS 6th Welcome back Brooke to @wcsTES 2nd ❤️✏️❤️ pic.twitter.com/M3BKwOEGf2
— Lance Barry (@LanceMBarry) August 7, 2020
First day of school! The boys are ready for 2nd, 5th and 7th grade! #wcsday1 pic.twitter.com/KANgd2IxTF
— Chris Howell (@ChrisHHowell) August 7, 2020