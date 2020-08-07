Election Results from Aug 6, 2020

Results from the Aug 6th election for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election.
|
United States Senate – Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Bill Hagerty
|330,938
|50.76%
|Manny Sethi
|256,775
|39.39%
|George S. Flinn, Jr.
|22,429
|3.44%
|Jon Henry
|8,098
|1.24%
|Natisha Brooks
|8,043
|1.23%
|Byron Bush
|5,415
|0.83%
|Clifford Adkins
|5,316
|0.82%
|Terry Dicus
|2,328
|0.36%
|Tom Emerson, Jr.
|2,248
|0.34%
|David Schuster
|2,049
|0.31%
|John E. Osborne
|1,875
|0.29%
|Roy Dale Cope
|1,789
|0.27%
|Kent A. Morrell
|1,766
|0.27%
|Aaron L. Pettigrew
|1,624
|0.25%
|Glen L. Neal Jr.
|1,233
|0.19%
|
United States Senate – Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Marquita Bradshaw
|117,282
|35.51%
|Robin Kimbrough
|87,827
|26.59%
|James Mackler
|78,507
|23.77%
|Gary G Davis
|30,678
|9.29%
|Mark Pickrell
|16,001
|4.84%
|
United States House of Representatives District 7 – Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Mark E. Green
|73,557
|100.00%
|
United States House of Representatives District 7 – Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Kiran Sreepada
|23,324
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 61 – Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Brandon Ogles
|8,157
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 61 – Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Sam Bledsoe
|3,203
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 63 – Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Glen Casada
|8,441
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 63 – Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Elizabeth Madeira
|3,944
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 65 – Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Sam Whitson
|6,871
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 65 – Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Jennifer Foley
|2,659
|100.00%
|
Circuit Court Judge Division V District 21 (unexpired term)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Mike Spitzer
|Republican
|35,963
|100.00%
|
Court of Appeals – Western Division
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Carma Dennis McGee – Retain
|600,585
|72.69%
|Carma Dennis McGee – Replace
|225,629
|27.31%
Assessor of Property
Brad Coleman – Republican (unopposed)
Sheriff
Dusty Rhoades – Republican (unopposed)
School Board – WCS
District 1 – Angela Durham (unopposed)
District 3 – Eliot Mitchell – 55%
District 5 – Jennifer Aprea – 43.1%
District 7 – Sheila Cleveland (unopposed)
District 9 – Rick Wimberly (unopposed)
District 11 – K.C. Haugh (unopposed)
FSSD – School Board
(voters choose 3)
Alicia Barker
Robert W Blair
Kevin G Townsel, Sr
Municipal Judge – Fairview
|Municipal Judge Fairview Tennessee
100% of precincts reporting
|✔Shannon L. Crutcher
|69.0%
|956
|Shawn P. Sirgo
|31.0%
|430
Municipal Court Clerk – Fairview
Gina Mangrum (unopposed)
City Manager Charter – Nolensville
For 71.9%
Against 28.1%