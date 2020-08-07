Election Results from Aug 6, 2020

Results from the Aug 6th election for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election.

United States Senate – Republican Primary

Candidate Votes %
Bill Hagerty 330,938 50.76%
Manny Sethi 256,775 39.39%
George S. Flinn, Jr. 22,429 3.44%
Jon Henry 8,098 1.24%
Natisha Brooks 8,043 1.23%
Byron Bush 5,415 0.83%
Clifford Adkins 5,316 0.82%
Terry Dicus 2,328 0.36%
Tom Emerson, Jr. 2,248 0.34%
David Schuster 2,049 0.31%
John E. Osborne 1,875 0.29%
Roy Dale Cope 1,789 0.27%
Kent A. Morrell 1,766 0.27%
Aaron L. Pettigrew 1,624 0.25%
Glen L. Neal Jr. 1,233 0.19%

United States Senate – Democratic Primary

Candidate Votes %
Marquita Bradshaw 117,282 35.51%
Robin Kimbrough 87,827 26.59%
James Mackler 78,507 23.77%
Gary G Davis 30,678 9.29%
Mark Pickrell 16,001 4.84%

 

United States House of Representatives District 7 – Republican Primary

Candidate Votes %
Mark E. Green 73,557 100.00%

 

United States House of Representatives District 7 – Democratic Primary

Candidate Votes %
Kiran Sreepada 23,324 100.00%

 

Tennessee House of Representatives District 61 – Republican Primary

Candidate Votes %
Brandon Ogles 8,157 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 61 – Democratic Primary

Candidate Votes %
Sam Bledsoe 3,203 100.00%

 

Tennessee House of Representatives District 63 – Republican Primary

Candidate Votes %
Glen Casada 8,441 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 63 – Democratic Primary

Candidate Votes %
Elizabeth Madeira 3,944 100.00%

 

Tennessee House of Representatives District 65 – Republican Primary

Candidate Votes %
Sam Whitson 6,871 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 65 – Democratic Primary

Candidate Votes %
Jennifer Foley 2,659 100.00%

 

Circuit Court Judge Division V District 21 (unexpired term)

Candidate Party Votes %
Mike Spitzer Republican 35,963 100.00%

 

Court of Appeals – Western Division

Candidate Party Votes %
Carma Dennis McGee – Retain 600,585 72.69%
Carma Dennis McGee – Replace 225,629 27.31%

 

Assessor of Property

Brad Coleman – Republican (unopposed)

Sheriff

Dusty Rhoades – Republican (unopposed)

School Board – WCS

District 1 – Angela Durham (unopposed)
District 3 – Eliot Mitchell – 55%
District 5 – Jennifer Aprea – 43.1%
District 7 – Sheila Cleveland (unopposed)
District 9 – Rick Wimberly (unopposed)
District 11 – K.C. Haugh (unopposed)

FSSD – School Board

(voters choose 3)

Alicia Barker
Robert W Blair
Kevin G Townsel, Sr

Municipal Judge – Fairview

Municipal Judge Fairview Tennessee
100% of precincts reporting
Shannon L. Crutcher 69.0% 956
Shawn P. Sirgo 31.0% 430

Municipal Court Clerk – Fairview

Gina Mangrum (unopposed)

City Manager Charter – Nolensville

For 71.9%
Against 28.1%

