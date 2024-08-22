Save the Date for College and Industry Fair

Students and their families are invited to learn about post-secondary opportunities at the annual College and Industry Fair on September 10, 2024.

From 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., the lower level of the Ag Expo Center will be filled with local businesses and industry representatives. Starting at 5:30 p.m., dozens of universities and institutions will have booths on the upper level. Students will have the opportunity to learn about different colleges; trade or technical schools; the military; the workforce; university accessibility offices; and inclusive higher education programming and disability services.

There is no cost to attend this event. A list of attending vendors and institutions will be available closer to September 10.

For more information about the College Fair, email District School Counseling Specialist Molly O’ Neal. For more information about the Industry Fair, email College, Career and Technical Education Assistant Director Kris Schneider.

Source: WCS

