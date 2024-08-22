WCS to Host Special Education Parent Support Group Zoom

Families of special education students, the district is working with The Arc TN Family Engagement Team to host an informative Zoom session on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

From 6-7 p.m., families will be introduced to district staff members, review Williamson County structures, and learn about available resources and support.

There is no cost to attend, but families must register online. Contact Executive Director of Student Support Services Maria Griego with questions.

Source: WCS

