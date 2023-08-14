Ribbon Cutting: Navis Clinical Laboratories in Franklin

Navis Clinical Laboratories celebrated its ribbon cutting on August 3, 2023, at 751 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 204 in Franklin Tennessee.
Navis provides laboratory testing solutions, including drug testing options in urine, oral fluid, blood and hair, and clinical blood and molecular testing, for healthcare providers to help reduce suffering and save the lives of people with substance use disorder, mental health conditions, chronic pain, and other disease states.
Navis Clinical Laboratories
751 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 204
Franklin, TN 37067
(866) 206-7721
Facebook