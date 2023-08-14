Ribbon Cutting: Navis Clinical Laboratories in Franklin

Navis Clinical Laboratories celebrated its ribbon cutting on August 3, 2023, at 751 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 204 in Franklin Tennessee.

Navis provides laboratory testing solutions, including drug testing options in urine, oral fluid, blood and hair, and clinical blood and molecular testing, for healthcare providers to help reduce suffering and save the lives of people with substance use disorder, mental health conditions, chronic pain, and other disease states.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Navis Clinical Laboratories

751 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 204

Franklin, TN 37067

(866) 206-7721

Facebook