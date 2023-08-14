Ribbon Cutting: Navis Clinical Laboratories in Franklin

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Navis Clinical Laboratories
JHR Photography

Navis Clinical Laboratories celebrated its ribbon cutting on August 3, 2023, at 751 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 204 in Franklin Tennessee.

Navis provides laboratory testing solutions, including drug testing options in urine, oral fluid, blood and hair, and clinical blood and molecular testing, for healthcare providers to help reduce suffering and save the lives of people with substance use disorder, mental health conditions, chronic pain, and other disease states.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Navis Clinical Laboratories
751 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 204
Franklin, TN 37067
(866) 206-7721
Facebook

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here