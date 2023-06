Faxon’s Hatchet House celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting on June 16, 2023, at 3015 Belshire Village Drive in Spring Hill Tennessee.

Faxon’s Hatchet House is THE place to be for axe throwing and ales! Axe throwing is perfect for birthday parties, wedding parties, bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, team-building events, company events, special events, and more!

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Faxon’s Hatchet House

3015 Belshire Village Drive

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(615) 302-8102

Facebook