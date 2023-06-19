From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in July 2023

July 1

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2

CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5

Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)

Survivor: Complete Season 42

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1

A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013

A Good Year | 2006

Alien | 1979

Alien 3 | 1992

Alien Resurrection | 1997

Aliens | 1986

Alita: Battle Angel | 2019

All the Right Moves | 1983

Bachelor Party | 1984

Bandidas | 2006

Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018

Bruno | 2009

Burlesque | 2010

Center Stage: On Pointe | 2016

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | 2005

Chloe | 2010

City Of Joy | 1992

Clive Barker’s The Plague | 2006

Closer | 2004

Cocktail | 1988

The Covenant | 2006

Cover Versions | 2018

Death on the Nile | 2022

Deja Vu | 2006

The Descendants | 2011

Die Hard | 1988

Die Hard: With a Vengeance | 1995

Dog Soldiers | 2002

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead | 1991

Elysium | 2013

Father of the Bride | 1991

Father of the Bride II | 1995

Flicka | 2006

Ford v Ferrari | 2019

Forgetting Sarah Marshall | 2008

Fun With Dick and Jane | 2005

Get Him to the Greek | 2010

Gotti | 2018

The Guardian | 2006

The Guilty | 2018

Here Comes The Boom | 2012

High Heat | 2022

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey | 2012

The Hulk | 2003

I Know What You Did Last Summer | 1997

The Internship | 2013

Joy Ride | 2001

Jumpin’ Jack Flash | 1986

Kick-Ass | 2010

King Kong | 2005

Lol | 2011

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | 2002

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King | 2003

The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997

Maudie | 2017

Metro | 1997

Mrs. Doubtfire | 1993

My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006

Our Idiot Brother | 2011

Parental Guidance | 2011

The Perfect Storm | 2000

Queen of the Damned | 2002

Real Steel | 2011

Red Tails | 2012

Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark | 2019

See How They Run | 2022

Shanghai Knights | 2003

Shanghai Noon | 2000

Skyline | 2010

Step Brothers | 2008

Support the Girls | 2018

Sweet Home Alabama | 2002

Total Recall | 2012

Un Padre No Tan Padre | 2017

Villains | 2019

The Walk | 2015

What Happens in Vegas | 2008

What’s Love Got To Do With It | 1993

Whiplash | 2014

Wild Things | 1998

July 2

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream

Baby Sharks: Special Premiere

Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere

Camo Sharks: Special Premiere

Counting Jaws: Special Premiere

Game of Sharks: Special Premiere

Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere

Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere

Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere

Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere

Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere

Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2

Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere

Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Queens: Special Premiere

Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere

Shark Superpower: Special Premiere

Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere

Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere

Sky Sharks: Special Premiere

When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1

When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1

World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere

July 5

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere

July 6

Ancient Aliens: Season 18B

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere

July 7

The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries

Night Train | 2023

The Quiet Girl | 2022

July 8

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED)

July 9

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

July 10

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere

12 Strong | 2018

July 11

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries

July 12

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1

July 13

The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 4

Pretty Problems | 2022

July 14

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere

What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

A Little White Lie | 2023

Vesper | 2022

July 15

Black Death | 2010

Drunk StonedBrilliantDead: The Story Of The National Lampoon | 2015

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game | 2022

SAS: Red Notice | 2021

The Two Faces Of January | 2014

July 19

Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

July 20

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 2

Day of the Dead | 1985

Escaping My Stalker | 2020

The Old Man | 2022

July 21

Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1

The Ritual Killer | 2023

Space Oddity | 2022

July 22

Praise Petey: Series Premiere

July 24

Futurama: Season 11 Premiere

My Happy Ending | 2023

July 26

The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season

July 27

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7

Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries

In Viaggio | 2022

Smoking Causes Coughing | 2022

July 28

This Fool: Complete Season 2

The Donor Party | 2023

God’s Country | 2022

The Lair | 2022

July 29

Assassin | 2023

Permanent | 2017

July 31

Rio 2 | 2014