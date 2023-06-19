From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.
Here is what’s coming to Hulu in July 2023
July 1
- ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
- Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2
- CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5
- Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)
- Survivor: Complete Season 42
- The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33
- Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1
- A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
- A Good Year | 2006
- Alien | 1979
- Alien 3 | 1992
- Alien Resurrection | 1997
- Aliens | 1986
- Alita: Battle Angel | 2019
- All the Right Moves | 1983
- Bachelor Party | 1984
- Bandidas | 2006
- Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018
- Bruno | 2009
- Burlesque | 2010
- Center Stage: On Pointe | 2016
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | 2005
- Chloe | 2010
- City Of Joy | 1992
- Clive Barker’s The Plague | 2006
- Closer | 2004
- Cocktail | 1988
- The Covenant | 2006
- Cover Versions | 2018
- Death on the Nile | 2022
- Deja Vu | 2006
- The Descendants | 2011
- Die Hard | 1988
- Die Hard: With a Vengeance | 1995
- Dog Soldiers | 2002
- Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead | 1991
- Elysium | 2013
- Father of the Bride | 1991
- Father of the Bride II | 1995
- Flicka | 2006
- Ford v Ferrari | 2019
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall | 2008
- Fun With Dick and Jane | 2005
- Get Him to the Greek | 2010
- Gotti | 2018
- The Guardian | 2006
- The Guilty | 2018
- Here Comes The Boom | 2012
- High Heat | 2022
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey | 2012
- The Hulk | 2003
- I Know What You Did Last Summer | 1997
- The Internship | 2013
- Joy Ride | 2001
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash | 1986
- Kick-Ass | 2010
- King Kong | 2005
- Lol | 2011
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | 2002
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King | 2003
- The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997
- Maudie | 2017
- Metro | 1997
- Mrs. Doubtfire | 1993
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
- Our Idiot Brother | 2011
- Parental Guidance | 2011
- The Perfect Storm | 2000
- Queen of the Damned | 2002
- Real Steel | 2011
- Red Tails | 2012
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark | 2019
- See How They Run | 2022
- Shanghai Knights | 2003
- Shanghai Noon | 2000
- Skyline | 2010
- Step Brothers | 2008
- Support the Girls | 2018
- Sweet Home Alabama | 2002
- Total Recall | 2012
- Un Padre No Tan Padre | 2017
- Villains | 2019
- The Walk | 2015
- What Happens in Vegas | 2008
- What’s Love Got To Do With It | 1993
- Whiplash | 2014
- Wild Things | 1998
July 2
- ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
- Baby Sharks: Special Premiere
- Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere
- Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere
- Camo Sharks: Special Premiere
- Counting Jaws: Special Premiere
- Game of Sharks: Special Premiere
- Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere
- Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere
- Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere
- Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere
- Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere
- Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere
- Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2
- Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere
- Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere
- Shark Queens: Special Premiere
- Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere
- Shark Superpower: Special Premiere
- Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere
- Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere
- Sky Sharks: Special Premiere
- When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1
- When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1
- World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere
July 5
- CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere
July 6
- Ancient Aliens: Season 18B
- Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere
July 7
- The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries
- Night Train | 2023
- The Quiet Girl | 2022
July 8
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED)
July 9
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
July 10
- Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere
- 12 Strong | 2018
July 11
- Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries
July 12
- Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1
July 13
- The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere
- Court Cam: Complete Season 4
- Pretty Problems | 2022
July 14
- Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere
- What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
- A Little White Lie | 2023
- Vesper | 2022
July 15
- Black Death | 2010
- Drunk StonedBrilliantDead: The Story Of The National Lampoon | 2015
- Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game | 2022
- SAS: Red Notice | 2021
- The Two Faces Of January | 2014
July 19
- Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
- If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
July 20
- Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3
- Flip Wars: Complete Season 2
- Day of the Dead | 1985
- Escaping My Stalker | 2020
- The Old Man | 2022
July 21
- Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1
- The Ritual Killer | 2023
- Space Oddity | 2022
July 22
- Praise Petey: Series Premiere
July 24
- Futurama: Season 11 Premiere
- My Happy Ending | 2023
July 26
- The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season
July 27
- The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7
- Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries
- In Viaggio | 2022
- Smoking Causes Coughing | 2022
July 28
- This Fool: Complete Season 2
- The Donor Party | 2023
- God’s Country | 2022
- The Lair | 2022
July 29
- Assassin | 2023
- Permanent | 2017
July 31
- Rio 2 | 2014