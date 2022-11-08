Retired & Active-Duty Service Members Can Visit the Country Music Hall of Fame for Free This Veterans Day

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will honor active-duty and retired armed services members with free museum admission on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. As an additional token of thanks to the United States Armed Forces, past and present, the museum will also extend free admission for up to three immediate family members.

Programming through the day will include:

· Songwriter Round: Words & Music for CreatiVets – In partnership with CreatiVets, a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music, the museum provides songwriting support that fosters self-expression and allows veterans to transform their stories of trauma and struggle into song to inspire and motivate continued healing. In this songwriter round, professional songwriters Mason Douglas, Jerry Vandiver and Claire Wyndham will perform songs written by CreatiVets participants and share the stories behind them. Douglas has written songs with Hardy, Sam Hunt, Kid Rock, Old Dominion and Dylan Scott. Vandiver’s songs have been recorded by Lee Greenwood, Lonestar, Barbara Mandrell, Tim McGraw, the Oak Ridge Boys and Phil Vassar. Wyndham’s songs have been featured in television shows, video games, commercials and films. (Ford Theater; noon-12:45 p.m.)

· Songwriter Round: Operation Song with Bob Regan and Friends – Regan is founder of Operation Song, an organization that pairs professional songwriters with veterans, active-duty military members and their families to help them share their experiences through song. In this special songwriter round, Regan will be joined by professional songwriters Lynn Langham and Steve Williams, as well as by Purple Heart recipient, veteran and singer-songwriter Ian Wagner. They will perform songs written by Operation Song participants and share the stories behind their songs. (Ford Theater; 2:30-3:15 p.m.)

· Song and Story Time: This Land Is Your Land – Little listeners will hear a story and the Woody Guthrie song “This Land Is Your Land.” Attendees will also create art inspired by the artists, objects and sounds featured in the museum’s galleries. Recommended for ages three and up with accompanying adult. All are welcome. (Taylor Swift Education Center; 10:30-11:30 a.m.)

· Songwriting 101 Workshop in Honor of Veterans Day – Attendees will join a professional songwriter to write a song as a group in this introductory workshop. Singer-songwriter Jesse Wayne Taylor will share the benefit of songwriting for self-expression and teach song structure and writing techniques, then participants will collaborate to write an original song inspired by America’s veterans, who serve and sacrifice for the common good. Taylor is the Nashville music instructor for CreatiVets. Recommended for ages 7 and up. All are welcome. (Taylor Swift Education Center; 1:15-2:15 p.m.)

· Throughout the day, visitors can stop by the Mike Curb Conservatory and the Taylor Swift Education Center and write a letter that will be sent to a member of the armed forces. The organization A Million Thanks will pass visitors’ notes along to those serving in a variety of United States military branches. (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Timed admission tickets can be reserved by calling 615-416-2001, or tickets can be obtained at the museum’s box office on Nov. 11. Valid military ID is required to claim tickets. Due to limited capacity, advanced reservations are highly recommended.

Active duty and retired armed services members will also receive a 10% discount at the Museum Store and the Hatch Show Print retail store on Friday, Nov. 11.

Free admission is available only for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Tours of Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B are offered for a fee, based on availability. For more information on tickets, visit www.countrymusichalloffame.org.