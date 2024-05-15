Free Chicken Nuggets on Wednesdays at Wendy’s

May 8, 2024 – Wendy’s chicken nuggets fandom is strong, so to celebrate Nugg Lovers nationwide, Wendy’s Wednesday’s gifts every Wendy’s Rewards™ member FREE six-piece nuggets with any mobile app purchase every. single. Wednesday.*

No matter where you are in the country, you can grab FREE six-piece nuggs with purchase every week, no questions asked, no matter where you are when the craving strikes. Make sure to download the Wendy’s app so you can redeem your FREE nuggs offer every Wendy’s Wednesday.

To celebrate the launch of the Nuggs Party Pack and the official website, fans can save $3 off any purchase of $15 or more in the Wendy’s app.* To order the Nuggs Party Pack check WendysNuggsParty.com for your nearest participating location to order in-restaurant or through the Wendy’s mobile app. Let’s get this Nugg Party (Pack) started!

Source: Wendy’s

