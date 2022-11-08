Woman Allegedly Posing as Rideshare Driver, Stealing Wallets in Nashville

From Metro Police

November 7, 2022 – Central Precinct detectives are working to identify a woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver downtown, who schemes to steal male victims’ wallets and uses their credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards.

Nearly a dozen incidents have been reported over the last two years matching the woman’s description. Victims recall getting into what they believed was their rideshare where the female driver offered them a water bottle and they claim to have blacked out.

All of the victims have reported waking up without their wallets. Their credit cards were then used at various stores like Walmart, Kroger, and Target to purchase large sums of gift cards. One victim said his phone was used to transfer money through Bitcoin and Cash App.

Anyone with information on this woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.