Rescue of the Week: Helga

Williamson County Animal Center introduces eleven-year-old Helga. Helga thinks age is just a state of mind. This sweet senior wants a quiet retirement with a laid back family or companion. Helga is a bit deaf, very gentle and a great leash walker. Meet her today at Williamson County Animal Center.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.