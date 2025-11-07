Remember and Honor Our Heroes at the Veterans Day Celebration in Nolensville

The Town of Nolensville is having a Veterans Day Celebration special parade on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate and honor our veterans.

PARADE ROUTE:

The parade begins at Rolling Hills Community Church and will proceed straight down Nolensville Road, through The Historic District, and ending on Nolensville Park Road.

DETOUR ROUTE:

Kidd Road

Southbound Nolensville Rd. traffic: Nolensville Rd. (to east side of town) > Left on Kidd Rd.> Right on McFarlin Rd. > Right on Fly Rd. > Right on Rock Springs Rd. > Left on Rocky Fork Rd. towards Smyrna / Right on Rocky Fork Rd. toward Nolensville.

Brittan Lane

Southbound Nolensville Rd. traffic (to west side of town/Brentwood): Nolensville Rd. > Right on Brittan Ln. > Continue on Maxwell Ln. > Left on Waller Rd towards Sunset Rd / Right on Waller Rd. towards Concord Rd.

Rocky Fork Road

Northbound Nolensville Rd. traffic: Nolensville Rd. > Right on Rocky Fork > Left on Rock Springs Rd. > Left on Fly Rd. > Left on McFarlin Rd. > Left on Kidd Rd. > Left on Nolensville Rd. towards Concord Rd.

Sunset Road

East on Sunset > Right on Madison Mill Dr > Left on Gleaves Ln > Left on Rose Garden Ln > Right on Ivey Manor Dr > Right on Madison Mill Dr > Left on Sam Donald > Right on Old Clovercroft Rd.

