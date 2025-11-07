11/7/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Daytime Showers Passed, Temp Holding at 65

photo by Donna Vissman

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 65.1°F. Winds are blowing at 12 mph, with no recorded precipitation at this hour.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70°F and are anticipated to drop to a low of 60.1°F tonight. Winds are expected to slow to up to 8 mph by nightfall, under overcast skies. The chance of precipitation remains at 64% into the evening, though no additional rain has been reported since the moderate showers earlier.

Looking forward to tonight, residents should prepare for cooler temperatures and overcast conditions, consistent with the precipitation probability staying steady. There is potential for further rainfall, aligning with the earlier forecast of moderate rain showers during the day.

No official weather warnings have been issued for the area at this time. Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts for any updates on changing conditions as the evening progresses. Be advised to keep an umbrella handy and drive cautiously if traveling tonight.

Today’s Details

High
70°F
Low
50°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
64% chance · 0.31 in
Now
65°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 70°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 67°F 53°F Fog
Sunday 55°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 24°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 52°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 44°F Overcast
Thursday 62°F 42°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

