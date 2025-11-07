11/7/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Daytime Showers Passed, Temp Holding at 65

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 65.1°F. Winds are blowing at 12 mph, with no recorded precipitation at this hour.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70°F and are anticipated to drop to a low of 60.1°F tonight. Winds are expected to slow to up to 8 mph by nightfall, under overcast skies. The chance of precipitation remains at 64% into the evening, though no additional rain has been reported since the moderate showers earlier.

Looking forward to tonight, residents should prepare for cooler temperatures and overcast conditions, consistent with the precipitation probability staying steady. There is potential for further rainfall, aligning with the earlier forecast of moderate rain showers during the day.

No official weather warnings have been issued for the area at this time. Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts for any updates on changing conditions as the evening progresses. Be advised to keep an umbrella handy and drive cautiously if traveling tonight.

Today’s Details High 70°F Low 50°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 64% chance · 0.31 in Now 65°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 70°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 67°F 53°F Fog Sunday 55°F 31°F Overcast Monday 40°F 24°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 52°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 44°F Overcast Thursday 62°F 42°F Overcast

