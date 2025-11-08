Buffalo Wild Wings Offers Free Sandwich on National Chicken Sandwich Day

Buffalo Wild Wings is heating up National Chicken Sandwich Day this Saturday with an exclusive offer for its loyal fans. On November 9, Buffalo Wild Wings Rewards members can score a free Chicken Sandwich with any purchase of $10 or more.

Guests can choose between two mouthwatering options: the Classic Chicken Sandwich or kick it up a notch with the Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Both sandwiches feature Buffalo Wild Wings’ signature flavors that fans know and love.

To take advantage of this offer, guests must be enrolled in the Buffalo Wild Wings Rewards program. The promotion is valid on November 9, 2025 only, with a minimum purchase of $10 required.

For more information about Buffalo Wild Wings and to join the Rewards program, visit https://www.buffalowildwings.com/

