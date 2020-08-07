Reliant Bank Taps Matt Crawford as Market President for Williamson County

Brentwood-based Reliant Bank has named Matt Crawford Executive Vice President, Williamson County Market President.

Most recently, Crawford served as Reliant’s Senior Vice President, Construction Banking Manager, where he consistently ranked as a top producer and always delivered top-notch experiences to a diverse group of clients. He joined Reliant shortly after its opening in 2007, and has grown alongside the bank, holding multiple leadership roles within the retail and commercial areas of the bank.

“Over the past 13 years, Matt’s exemplary leadership to the bank and commitment to serving customers and building strong relationships has proven invaluable,” said Reliant Bank President, John Wilson. “His success as a construction and development top producer, and participant in the exponential growth in Middle Tennessee will serve him well in his new role as Market President for Williamson County.”

As Market President, Crawford will maintain his focus on construction banking while providing leadership and guidance for all commercial banking activities in Williamson County. In his expanded role, he will partner with the bank’s Chief Loan Officer, a team of talented commercial bankers and five retail branches in Williamson County. “I’m thrilled to serve the Williamson County community in this capacity,” said Crawford. “My banking career with Reliant has given me many career opportunities; however, I am especially proud of the products and services we’ve delivered to clients along the way that have helped their businesses grow. I am particularly grateful for the support these customers have shown to me and Reliant. Their encouragement has positioned me to advance in my career, and I plan to take advantage of this opportunity by continuing to serve my clients, the bank and our community in a capacity that will make a positive impact.”

An active member of the community, Crawford is a member of the Middle Tennessee Chapter, Home Builders Association, and volunteers his time with United Way of Greater Nashville and Habitat for Humanity. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Lipscomb University, with a major in finance.

Reliant operates 27 branches throughout Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga and was recently recognized by the Tennessean as a 2020 Top Workplace, based on the bank’s commitment to maintain a positive, diverse and inclusive workplace culture for its employees. Marketplace growth includes the completion of the bank’s $37.2 million acquisition of Ashland City-based Community Bank & Trust on January 1, 2020, and the $123.4 million acquisition of Clarksville-based First Advantage Bank on April 1, 2020.

ABOUT RELIANT BANK AND RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

Reliant Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: RBNC) is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties, Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. For additional information, locations, and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.