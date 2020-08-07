High Hopes to Host Giving on the Green with Honorary Chair Dustin Lynch

High Hopes Development Center will host its 17th annual Giving on the Green golf tournament Monday, September 14, at Temple Hills Country Club. Country music singer/songwriter Dustin Lynch will serve as the honorary event chair.

“As with many institutions, High Hopes has taken a hit after temporarily closing our preschool and therapy clinics and postponing fundraisers for the safety of our staff, children and community,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes Director of Development. “Golf has been one of the few sports to continue in 2020 and our tournament gives participants the opportunity to play in a healthy, responsible manner. We are pleased to invite the community to come hit a hole-in-one for our children.”

Following registration, teams will be contacted to select a tee time between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Times will be staggered to ensure social distancing protocols are followed. Registration includes greens and cart fee, mulligans, swag items and food and beverage, including access to a Bloody Mary tent. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to support the children at High Hopes.

For registration and additional information, visit highhopesforkids.org/giving-on-the-green.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 35-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.