Reliant Bank Announces New Executive Director

Reliant Bank announces the appointment of Olivia Hill as executive director of human resources.

With more than 15 years of experience, Hill’s expertise includes HR strategic planning, performance management, workforce and organizational design, employee relations and executive coaching. Prior to joining Reliant, Hill held several roles at Regions Bank, most recently serving as Human Resources Business Partner for the bank’s commercial and treasury management business group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Olivia to our executive team,” said John R. Wilson, president, Reliant Bank. “Her demonstrated leadership and abundant knowledge align with our approach to harness workforce strategy with organizational objectives to support Reliant’s continued growth.”

Hill will be responsible for leading all human resource functions, including leadership development and retention, employee relations, organizational design, compensation and benefits, talent acquisition, internal controls and governance. Hill is a current member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) and holds a Professional Human Resources (PHR) certification. Hill, a Colorado native, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in marketing, from Colorado State University. She will relocate from Birmingham, Alabama for her new position at Reliant Bank.

About Reliant Bancorp, Inc. and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: RBNC) is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties and a specialized lending division in Knox County, Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. For additional information, locations, and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.