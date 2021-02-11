Franklin Hires Summit Defensive Coordinator as Head Football Coach

Alex Melton helped led Summit to back-to-back Class 5A State title game appearances as the Spartans won the state title two months ago in Cookeville.

Now Melton will trade his defensive coordinator role at Summit to run his own football program as he has been named the head football coach at Franklin.

“We are really thrilled to have Alex join the Franklin football family and are excited about what the future holds because of great support system,” Franklin principal Shane Pantall said. “Donnie Webb did a great job and we know that Alex can add to the history of Franklin football.”

He replaces Donnie Webb who resigned last month after a decade of running the Admiral program.

“I am really excited about coming to Franklin high school because of its long history both academically and athletically,” Melton said. “The administration is very supportive and they have a great fan base and we are hoping to add to the excitement of Franklin football.”

