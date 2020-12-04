Domination From Start to Finish by Summit Leads to State Title in Class 5A

The Summit Spartans took on the Oak Ridge Wildcats in the 2020 Class 5A State Championship. Summit beat Henry County 35-21 last week to advance to the state finals this week.

Summit’s hard work paid off as they beat Oak Ridge tonight 28-7 to cap off a great season. The Summit Spartans are your 2020 Class 5A State Champions!

Summit chose to receive the ball to start the game. The Spartans marched down the field on the opening drive and scored a touchdown on a Devin Wade keeper from two yards out. Summit took an early 7-0 lead.

The Spartan defense held Oak Ridge to a short drive and forced a punt. The offense had the ball back with a chance to add to their lead. They would do just that as Destin Wade would connect with Brady Pierce for a touchdown to go up 14-0.

The Summit defense again held strong against the Oak Ridge offense and forced a punt. The Spartan offense took over again with a chance to really take complete control of the game.

The first quarter came to an end with Summit driving and a chance to add to their lead. However, at the start of the second quarter the Oak Ridge defense stood tall and forced a Summit punt.

The Summit defense for the third time stopped Oak Ridge and forced a punt. Destin Wade punched in another touchdown run from a yard out to give Summit a 21-0 lead.

The Wildcats managed to get on the scoreboard before halftime. They connected on a touchdown pass from three yards out with just a minute and twenty-six seconds remaining in the first half. That would be all the scoring in the first half. Summit led 21-7 and Oak Ridge would receive the ball first in the second half.

Out of halftime, the Summit defense held strong much like the first half and forced a Oak Ridge punt. The Spartans took over at around midfield. Summit would cough up a fumble though and give Oak Ridge the ball back at midfield.

Both teams had opportunities with the ball, but neither team was able to score in the third quarter and the game entered the fourth quarter with Summit still on top 21-7.

Early in the fourth quarter, Brady Pierce of Summit would pick off the Wildcat throw and take it all the way back for an interception returned for a touchdown to give Summit a 28-7 lead.

Oak Ridge drove down the field but on a fourth and eight in the red zone they fell short. Summit took over with just over seven and half minutes remaining in the game. The Spartans drained the clock down to three minutes and thirty-six seconds before they punted away to Oak Ridge. The Summit Spartans still led 28-7.

Oak Ridge couldn’t do much with the ball as they attempted a fake punt, but came up well short and with one minuted and twenty-five seconds remaining Summit took over. The Spartans almost made things more difficult than they needed as they fumbled on the first play. However, they recovered their own fumble and the clock continued to run.

After that the Spartans lined up in victory formation and took a knee to run out the rest of the clock.

The Spartans took advantage of their last chance to win a 5A title as they move to 6A next year against opponents like Ravenwood and Brentwood. However, for tonight, they capped off this year with a 5A state title.

