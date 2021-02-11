Hardee’s Releases Limited Heart Shaped Biscuits

For Valentine’s Day weekend, Hardee’s is releasing new Heart Shaped Made from Scratch Biscuits. Baked each morning by more than 3,800 Hardee’s biscuit makers, this festive version of their signature Made From Scratch offered for a limited time.

As the perfect treat for yourself or a loved one during the holiday, this craveable limited-time offering will be served during breakfast hours of 6 am – 10:30 am at participating Hardee’s locations nationwide from February 11 through February 14.

In addition, this item will also be available with any of your favorite Hardee’s biscuit offerings such as the Heart-Shaped Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich, Sausage & Egg Biscuit sandwich, and more for no additional cost.

Customers can also purchase an individual Heart-Shaped Biscuit for themselves or their Valentine for a starting price of $1.19 plus tax, with price and participation varying by location.

Hardee’s has several locations in the area- 1315 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, 1609 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, 4907 Main Street, Spring Hill, and 7003 City Center Way, Fairview.

